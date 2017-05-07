Thrasher Magazine

First Look: Yuri Facchini

7/05/2017

Yuri Facchini digs into the August 2017 issue—doing his best to digest the gnarliness—only to come across an ad that is literally life changing. Watch it to the end to share in the stoke.

