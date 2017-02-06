FOFA Hardware's "In Motion" Video
6/02/2017
This team is stacked with heavy hitting young bucks, from Sacramento to the Old World, and their latest montage is simmering with heat.
5/31/2017
Double Rock: FOFAThe FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.
5/01/2017
Stick to SkatingMiles, TX, and Lui went on a mission to the marble paradise of Taiwan, where the tricks flowed like fine wine. Here’s a li'l edit courtesy of Lui’s phone.
4/05/2017
Boulevard Barges JapanThe Boulevard boys beelined it for Japan to shred some spots and piss off some pedestrians. The only one who ended up in the hospital was the filmer…
3/15/2017
Kilian Zehnder's "Official" PartKilian blends technical skill with a wide variety of tricks you just don’t see very often. Throw in a guest appearance from Miles Silvas and you’ve got yourself a real gem. Enjoy...
2/23/2017
Augie Johansen's "Magnificent Pile" PartOur Bay Area brother recently spent some time in the great city of Chicago and filmed this killer video part. Power and style for miles. Enjoy...