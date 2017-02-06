FOFA Hardware's "In Motion" Video

Double Rock: FOFA The FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.

Stick to Skating Miles, TX, and Lui went on a mission to the marble paradise of Taiwan, where the tricks flowed like fine wine. Here’s a li'l edit courtesy of Lui’s phone.

Boulevard Barges Japan The Boulevard boys beelined it for Japan to shred some spots and piss off some pedestrians. The only one who ended up in the hospital was the filmer…

Kilian Zehnder's "Official" Part Kilian blends technical skill with a wide variety of tricks you just don’t see very often. Throw in a guest appearance from Miles Silvas and you’ve got yourself a real gem. Enjoy...