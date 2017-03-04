Thrasher Magazine

Ghost Stories Chapter 1: Ryan Connors

4/03/2017

No doubt Mondays are rough, but this video part from Orbs wheels is guaranteed to raise your spirits. Ryan rips, hauls ass, and cranks up the cargo pants nostalgia.

 

Check out more from Orbs wheels here.

