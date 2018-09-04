Girl & Chocolate's "Chickity China" Video
4/09/2018
The boys start out with a demo demolition before terrorizing marble terrain in the streets of China. Dream spot after dream spot!
-
4/04/2018
Girl Films + Chocolate Cinema Video ArchiveWhat was once a pile of dusty beta tapes, DVD-Rs, floppy discs and hard drives is now a beautiful, mobile friendly website showcasing Girl/Chocolate's classic full-length features and most notable tour videos.
-
3/21/2018
Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational VideoLower Bottom in Oakland has the homegrown DIY spot with Preston’s grill. It was a fitting place to have an invite-only Thrasher and Antihero collab contest. From Royce and Ox to Red and Marty, it was all thriller no filler. –Jake Phelps
-
3/09/2018
CPH Open 2017 "The Final Chapter" VideoIf you’ve ever wanted to check out the CPH Open on hallucinogenics but can’t afford the airfare and don’t wanna fry your brain, you’re in luck! Peep this psychedelic dreamscape edit of last year’s event. Trip. On. That.
-
2/21/2018
Chunk of Chocolate: South BayThe squad gathered down in Redondo for some skating, laughs and clam chowder bowls.
-
2/05/2018
Calling All Film Makers!Girl Films in cooperation with Chocolate Cinema announces ashort-film contest. Details here.