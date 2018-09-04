Thrasher Magazine

Girl & Chocolate's "Chickity China" Video

4/09/2018

The boys start out with a demo demolition before terrorizing marble terrain in the streets of China. Dream spot after dream spot!

  • 4/04/2018

    What was once a pile of dusty beta tapes, DVD-Rs, floppy discs and hard drives is now a beautiful, mobile friendly website showcasing Girl/Chocolate's classic full-length features and most notable tour videos.
  • 3/21/2018

    Lower Bottom in Oakland has the homegrown DIY spot with Preston’s grill. It was a fitting place to have an invite-only Thrasher and Antihero collab contest. From Royce and Ox to Red and Marty, it was all thriller no filler. –Jake Phelps
  • 3/09/2018

    If you’ve ever wanted to check out the CPH Open on hallucinogenics but can’t afford the airfare and don’t wanna fry your brain, you’re in luck! Peep this psychedelic dreamscape edit of last year’s event. Trip. On. That.
  • 2/21/2018

    The squad gathered down in Redondo for some skating, laughs and clam chowder bowls.
  • 2/05/2018

    Girl Films in cooperation with Chocolate Cinema announces ashort-film contest. Details here.
