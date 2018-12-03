Girls Combi Pool Classic Video
3/12/2018
The progression is incredible. These ladies kill it harder and harder every year. Cheers to another epic day at Combi and big ups to Nicole Hause for taking home the top spot!
-
3/12/2018
Girls Combi Pool Classic PhotosThe seventh annual Girls Combi Pool Classic was back and this time the size of the checks were equivalent to the size of the bowl—huge! Congrats to Nicole Hause for taking home first place and $28,000!
-
3/08/2018
Vans' "Get on Board" Women in Skateboarding EventMarch 9th at the Vans park in Orange. RSVP and roll out for a rad day celebrating women riding skateboards.
-
3/01/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: VansVans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!
-
2/22/2018
Hall Of Meat: Nicole HauseIt looks like Nicole sleepwalks after a heinous head bonk, but she actually just got the wind knocked out of her.
-
2/21/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young GunsNike SB rounded up a few of their young guns to wreak havoc on the new Linda Vista park. Concrete was crushed and Clay Kreiner went NUTS.