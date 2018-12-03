Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Girls Combi Pool Classic Video

3/12/2018

The progression is incredible. These ladies kill it harder and harder every year. Cheers to another epic day at Combi and big ups to Nicole Hause for taking home the top spot!

  • 3/12/2018

    Girls Combi Pool Classic Photos

    Girls Combi Pool Classic Photos
    The seventh annual Girls Combi Pool Classic was back and this time the size of the checks were equivalent to the size of the bowl—huge!  Congrats to Nicole Hause for taking home first place and $28,000!
  • 3/08/2018

    Vans' "Get on Board" Women in Skateboarding Event

    Vans&#039; &quot;Get on Board&quot; Women in Skateboarding Event
    March 9th at the Vans park in Orange. RSVP and roll out for a rad day celebrating women riding skateboards.
  • 3/01/2018

    Skatepark Round-Up: Vans

    Skatepark Round-Up: Vans
    Vans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!
  • 2/22/2018

    Hall Of Meat: Nicole Hause

    Hall Of Meat: Nicole Hause
    It looks like Nicole sleepwalks after a heinous head bonk, but she actually just got the wind knocked out of her.
  • 2/21/2018

    Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young Guns

    Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young Guns
    Nike SB rounded up a few of their young guns to wreak havoc on the new Linda Vista park. Concrete was crushed and Clay Kreiner went NUTS.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.