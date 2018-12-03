Girls Combi Pool Classic Video

Girls Combi Pool Classic Photos The seventh annual Girls Combi Pool Classic was back and this time the size of the checks were equivalent to the size of the bowl—huge! Congrats to Nicole Hause for taking home first place and $28,000!

Vans' "Get on Board" Women in Skateboarding Event March 9th at the Vans park in Orange. RSVP and roll out for a rad day celebrating women riding skateboards.

Skatepark Round-Up: Vans Vans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!

Hall Of Meat: Nicole Hause It looks like Nicole sleepwalks after a heinous head bonk, but she actually just got the wind knocked out of her.