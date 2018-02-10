Globe Snake Session 2018 Video
Globe Europe threw a shop-vs-shop mini-ramp comp at their office in the South of France. The wine flowed freely as did the tricks as the shops waged (friendly) war against one another. In the end, there can only be one winner. Click play. Find your answers.
Globe Snake Session 2018 PhotosGlobe Europe’s inaugural Snake Session contest embodied the spirit of a backyard ramp jam with you and your homies. Nothing but good times on the trusty U-Ramp. Check the article from the event and then watch the coping get crushed in the video. Venomous!
Dime Street Challenge 2018 VideoThe jump ramp is all about GLORY, especially when it’s launching you into a hill bomb. Dime took the challenge from the arena to the streets for the Day 2 festivities.
Dime Glory Challenge 2018 VideoThis is NOT a contest. This is a collision of volcanic skateboarding energy that fuels Mach speed Smith grinds, stratospheric wallrides and skyscraper tail drops. Go for the GLORY or get bent.
Globe EU Snake SessionAfter the US and OZ edition it’s time for the Globe EU Snake Session…
Classics: P-Stone's "Miscellaneous Debris" VideoWhen Preston picked up a video camera, skateboarding changed forever. He wasn’t a typical filmer, but an extension of the whole crew, his contagious energy fueling a session to new heights. Let’s take a trip down memory lane with one of the Big Dog’s early full-length vids. Enjoy the stoke...