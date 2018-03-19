Thrasher Magazine

Golden Foytime: SOTY & Friends Go Big Down Under

3/19/2018

Handrails, homies and the heaviest SOTY yet—this rip ride to Oz shows that Jamie Foy is just getting started. Hell yeah, boys!

