Grant Taylor vs. Quarterpipe
10/25/2017
The good homies in ATL finished up a new backyard QP, so they sparked up a BBQ and let GT do his thing. Hell YEAH!
10/24/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Germany And PragueThe amount of footage accumulated on this trip is downright prolific. From underpasses to vert ramps to Stalin Square, it just don’t stop.
10/17/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn Stuttgart DemoNot the biggest spot but the crew came in hot. Thrash N Burn hit Stuttgart and the park felt the spark!
10/10/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in SwitzerlandThrash N Burn completely demolished all of the spots Switzerland threw at them. The good vibes are infectious. Enjoy the show…
10/05/2017
Homeowner's Association VideoWarning: you're probably going to want to move to ATL after watching this flick. Max Yoder's Homeowner's Association vid is a slice of Southern stoke. And that GT footy at the end... golden.
10/03/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn Zurich DemoZurich was Thrashed. Zurich was Burned. Let’s just say the tour lived up to its name and then some.