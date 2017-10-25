Grant Taylor vs. Quarterpipe

Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Germany And Prague The amount of footage accumulated on this trip is downright prolific. From underpasses to vert ramps to Stalin Square, it just don’t stop.

Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn Stuttgart Demo Not the biggest spot but the crew came in hot. Thrash N Burn hit Stuttgart and the park felt the spark!

Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Switzerland Thrash N Burn completely demolished all of the spots Switzerland threw at them. The good vibes are infectious. Enjoy the show…

Homeowner's Association Video Warning: you're probably going to want to move to ATL after watching this flick. Max Yoder's Homeowner's Association vid is a slice of Southern stoke. And that GT footy at the end... golden.