Green Apple Skateshop's "Gang Green" Video

Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part Ryan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.

"Witch Hunt 2018" Video The Skate Witches Witch Hunt is part feral wildness, part skateboarding, and most importantly, funny as hell. Armed with a challenge sheet, skateboards and an iPhone, rival crews hit the Seattle streets to complete challenges and share in the fun! Stay tuned for the edits and poll tomorrow…

Altamont's "Anecdote" Video Though often humorous, this particular anecdote is deadly serious! Aceves, Neen, Lay, Servold and Wimer put a hurting on the streets in this no-gimmick vid from Altamont. If it’s raw shredding you’re craving, dig in and get stuffed.

Austyn Gillette Interview Here is a starkly candid interview with one of the true modern greats in skating. Austyn discusses his family, Dylan Rieder and what keeps him motivated.

SKATELINE: 05.23.2018 Gosha skates in the snow, Atlantic Drift hits Sin City, Tony Hawk turns 50 and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Certified Piece of Suck: Hall of Shame Certified Piece of Suck is our dishonorable award for botched, butchered, and just plain bad skatepark design. Here’s a look at some garbage terrain in our Hall of Shame.

"Witch Hunt 2018" People's Choice Award – VOTE NOW Armed with a challenge sheet and their boards, the Witch Hunt covens hit the streets of Seattle for a day full of witchy madness and boy scaring. Which coven slayed it the hardest? You tell us; watch the vids and vote!

Gosha Konyshev’s "Zima" Part Filmed in Russia in the dead of winter, Gosha Konyshev’s Zima part has simply got to be viewed to be believed. No more complaining about crappy weather—EVER! This part is so nuts.

Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part Jamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.