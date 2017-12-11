Greg Dehart's "Friend Zone" Part
11/12/2017
We’ve got more heat from Washington state, starring the all-terrain killer Greg Dehart. We’ll be rolling out more parts from the Friend Zone video over the next few weeks, so stay tuned.
Get the Friend Zone DVD here.
-
4/05/2017
Bru-Ray: Seattle SoundWhen the rain is away the crew comes out to play. Cory, Simon, Lundry, Greg, Max, Isaac and Hubbs hit some schpotz and had a grand ol' time. –P-Stone
-
2/07/2017
All City Showdown 2016 WINNER: 35th NorthYour votes were cast and counted... and the results are in! Congratulations to 35th North in Seattle! BEAST MODE!
-
3/12/2016
Greg Dehart's "Watercolours" PartThis young buck from the Northwest is no stranger to showdowns with security and will take on all-terrain in his path. His ender at Seattle Central is Beastmode status.