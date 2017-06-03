Griffin Gass' "35th North" Part
3/06/2017
Griffin climbs concrete walls, rides crooked rails, and weaves through Washington's rain-soaked sidewalks with style. Looking forward to seeing more of this guy in the years to come...
2/07/2017
All City Showdown 2016 WINNER: 35th NorthYour votes were cast and counted... and the results are in! Congratulations to 35th North in Seattle! BEAST MODE!
2/06/2017
All City Showdown 2016: VOTE NOWEach city and shop went HAM, but there can only be one champion. Cast your vote now. Winner announced tomorrow.
12/15/2016
35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" VideoThe go-to plan is to meet up at 35th and bomb Pine St into the city. Filmer Carl Depaolo hits the pavement with some of Seattle’s finest.