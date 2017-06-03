Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Griffin Gass' "35th North" Part

3/06/2017

Griffin climbs concrete walls, rides crooked rails, and weaves through Washington's rain-soaked sidewalks with style. Looking forward to seeing more of this guy in the years to come...

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.