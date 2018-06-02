Habitat Welcomes Flo Mirtain
2/06/2018
Flo and Habitat proclaim their partnership with a full video part loaded with bangers. This is how you introduce a new team rider! Bravo...
-
9/04/2017
Rough Cut: Franky Villani's "Tricolor" PartThe weird and wondrous maneuvers of Franky Villani don’t come without a steep price tag. This dude puts in work! Check the magic – with teammates Levi Brown, Chad Tim Tim, Flo Mirtain and Jack Curtin backin’ him up. You’re amazing, Franky!
-
9/02/2017
Rough Cut: Flo Mirtain "Tricolor" PartPerfection doesn't come easy. Check Flo's numerous lands and slams while filming for his New Balance Tricolor part. If your name is Flo, it's gotta flow.
-
7/13/2017
New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere PhotosNew Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. Check out some photos here.
-
6/05/2017
New Balance's "Solo Brasileiro" VideoThe production quality on New Balance vids is always top-notch, and here the team lets loose in one of the most colorful and vibrant countries in the world. This is a great edit. High-fives all the way around.
-
6/05/2017
New Balance's "Hurry Up and Wait!" ArticleThe NB team almost didn't make it to Brazil. Check the full article from the June issue of the mag to find out why. The photo of Marquise is brutal!