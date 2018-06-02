Habitat Welcomes Flo Mirtain

Rough Cut: Franky Villani's "Tricolor" Part The weird and wondrous maneuvers of Franky Villani don’t come without a steep price tag. This dude puts in work! Check the magic – with teammates Levi Brown, Chad Tim Tim, Flo Mirtain and Jack Curtin backin’ him up. You’re amazing, Franky!

Rough Cut: Flo Mirtain "Tricolor" Part Perfection doesn't come easy. Check Flo's numerous lands and slams while filming for his New Balance Tricolor part. If your name is Flo, it's gotta flow.

New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere Photos New Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. Check out some photos here.

New Balance's "Solo Brasileiro" Video The production quality on New Balance vids is always top-notch, and here the team lets loose in one of the most colorful and vibrant countries in the world. This is a great edit. High-fives all the way around.