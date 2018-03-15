Hall Of Meat: Alex Sorgente
3/15/2018
Alex’s whole skeleton gets bodied on this savage slam. Are you all right, dude?
3/13/2018
Hall of Meat: Nora VasconcellosThat loveseat produces a world of hurt as Nora gets bounced and bodied.
3/09/2018
Hall of Meat: Daniel KhamovThis wild move was just oozing with risk and then Daniel gets splattered.
2/22/2018
Hall Of Meat: Nicole HauseIt looks like Nicole sleepwalks after a heinous head bonk, but she actually just got the wind knocked out of her.
2/15/2018
Hall of Meat: Alex WilliamsAlex fully commits and is rewarded with a leg-stretching, ball-slapping beatdown.
1/24/2018
Hall Of Meat: Corey DuffelCorey knows that when your card gets pulled there’s no way to outrun the Slam Reaper.