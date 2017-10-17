Hall of Meat: Ben Raybourn
This boardslide is low to get on but packs a fat drop as well. Ben catches a savage lower back adjustment.
OJ Welcomes Ben RaybournRaybourn ravages through any terrain in his path ending it all with an insane NBD at Burnside. Check it out.
David Loy's "Saturdays" PartDavid’s part is one of the pleasant surprises of this Birdhouse vid. Everyone knew there’d be good clips but he shocked a lot of people with how straight-up gnarly these spots and tricks are.
David Loy's "Smoking Cigs with Paris Hilton" InterviewHanging with P-Hilton? That's straight up Muska territory right there. Bad boy D-Loy talks with Jaws about Saturdays and what's kept him with Birdhouse for 13 years. This one's not leaving the nest.
Shawn Hale's "Saturdays" PartShawn is an ATV beast, mowing down ditches, rails, Hubbas and whatever you throw in front of him. This part has it all. Dive in.
Shawn Hale's “Tattoo and Pinky Removal" InterviewHomemade tattoo removal, pinky-toe amputation, Eastern medicine and acid trips, this interview hits all the bases. Hale yeah, Shawn.