Hall Of Meat: Dave Mull
7/03/2018
Dave is a creative madman but he also attacks monster spots. This rail ate him alive.
-
6/28/2018
Hall Of Meat: Evan DineenThis knobbed, kinked rail is one mean-looking spot. Evan attacks the beats and gets battered.
-
5/03/2018
Hall of Meat: Dilip KharelBump to bars can be unforgiving to skaters but this one was just nasty.
-
4/26/2018
Hall of Meat: Peter HewittEven concrete kings sometimes take a hard plunge from the top rope. Hewitt plays around and then lays around.
-
3/29/2018
Hall Of Meat: Tyson PetersonTyson’s skating usually makes it look easy, but this brutal bash sure looks difficult.
-
3/22/2018
Dave Mull's "Stump Jump" B-SidesEven tree-huggers like Dave Mull get stumped once in a while. Wood you believe it?