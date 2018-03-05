Hall of Meat: Dilip Kharel

Hall of Meat: Peter Hewitt Even concrete kings sometimes take a hard plunge from the top rope. Hewitt plays around and then lays around.

Hall Of Meat: Tyson Peterson Tyson’s skating usually makes it look easy, but this brutal bash sure looks difficult.

Hall Of Meat: Alex Sorgente Alex’s whole skeleton gets bodied on this savage slam. Are you all right, dude?

Hall of Meat: Nora Vasconcellos That loveseat produces a world of hurt as Nora gets bounced and bodied.