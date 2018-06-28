Hall Of Meat: Evan Dineen
6/28/2018
This knobbed, kinked rail is one mean-looking spot. Evan attacks the beats and gets battered.
-
5/03/2018
Hall of Meat: Dilip KharelBump to bars can be unforgiving to skaters but this one was just nasty.
-
4/26/2018
Hall of Meat: Peter HewittEven concrete kings sometimes take a hard plunge from the top rope. Hewitt plays around and then lays around.
-
3/29/2018
Hall Of Meat: Tyson PetersonTyson’s skating usually makes it look easy, but this brutal bash sure looks difficult.
-
3/15/2018
Hall Of Meat: Alex SorgenteAlex’s whole skeleton gets bodied on this savage slam. Are you all right, dude?
-
3/13/2018
Hall of Meat: Nora VasconcellosThat loveseat produces a world of hurt as Nora gets bounced and bodied.