Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Hall Of Meat: Jamie Foy

11/28/2017

Gravette handled this monster frontside and it made skate history. Foy goes for an epic backside attack and gets stuffed.

  • 11/27/2017

    Burnout: West Enders

    Burnout: West Enders
    It’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!
  • 11/24/2017

    Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Deathwish Part One" Part

    Rough Cut: Jamie Foy&#039;s &quot;Deathwish Part One&quot; Part
    The Jamie Foy reign of destruction has been an all-out blitz. His recent Deathwish part dropped our collective jaws on the concrete, so here’s a journey into how it all came together.
  • 11/23/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Ronnie Kessner

    Hall Of Meat: Ronnie Kessner
    Some slip-outs are so quick that even if your hands get out you get smoked anyway.
  • 11/22/2017

    Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?

    Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year?
    As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?
  • 11/20/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Cole Wilson

    Hall Of Meat: Cole Wilson
    Cole attacks this thick ledge but it bites back.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.