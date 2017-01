Hall Of Meat: Jess Young

Hall of Meat: Roberto Aleman This was looking golden for Roberto until he gets a last-second heart break (and back break).

Hall of Meat: Poohrail Poohrail tries to walk the line and run out of this attempt but he gets stuffed.

Hall of Meat: Kobe Morris Kobe gets bounced around like a pinball in hell. This one is savage.

Hall of Meat: George Keremoglou After a scary head bonk, George has some heart-breaking confusion but the squad is there to help him pull through.