Hall of Meat: Jason Thurtle
7/12/2018
Not sure if we’ve ever included a "Graphic Content!" warning on the website before. But we have now. This jaw-breaker is brutal and we wish Justin a full recovery.
-
7/03/2018
Hall Of Meat: Dave MullDave is a creative madman but he also attacks monster spots. This rail ate him alive.
-
6/28/2018
Hall Of Meat: Evan DineenThis knobbed, kinked rail is one mean-looking spot. Evan attacks the beats and gets battered.
-
5/03/2018
Hall of Meat: Dilip KharelBump to bars can be unforgiving to skaters but this one was just nasty.
-
4/26/2018
Hall of Meat: Peter HewittEven concrete kings sometimes take a hard plunge from the top rope. Hewitt plays around and then lays around.
-
3/29/2018
Hall Of Meat: Tyson PetersonTyson’s skating usually makes it look easy, but this brutal bash sure looks difficult.