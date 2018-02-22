Hall Of Meat: Nicole Hause

Skatepark Round-Up: Nike SB Young Guns Nike SB rounded up a few of their young guns to wreak havoc on the new Linda Vista park. Concrete was crushed and Clay Kreiner went NUTS.

Hall of Meat: Alex Williams Alex fully commits and is rewarded with a leg-stretching, ball-slapping beatdown.

Hall Of Meat: Corey Duffel Corey knows that when your card gets pulled there’s no way to outrun the Slam Reaper.

Hall Of Meat: Julien Lewis This gnarly attempt ends with a soiled curb stomp.