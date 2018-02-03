Thrasher Magazine

Hall of Meat: Nyjah Huston

3/02/2018

Skateboarding is gnarly, and nobody knows its perils more than Nyjah. Leg snaps and scorpions can be brutal to watch, but this one might just turn your stomach. Only click if you’re really ready...

  • 3/01/2018

    Magnified: Nyjah Huston

    Snapping a fakie ollie into something this big is bonafide danger, so we rewarded Nyjah’s valor with an appearance on the cover.
  • 2/28/2018

    Nyjah Huston Interview

    You've had your eyeballs scorched by the video, now find out what makes Nyjah Huston really tick. Techno, tears, legal troubles and no complys – all is revealed, along with his gnarliest photos yet. As seen in our March 2018 issue.
  • 2/27/2018

    Nyjah Huston's "'Til Death" Part

    His name sparks debate, but Nyjah's staggering contribution to skateboarding is flat-out undeniable. This video part is otherworldly and nearly impossible to comprehend. Take a seat, press play, and prepare to be blown away.
  • 2/26/2018

    Burnout: Jah's Jam

    What do you get the skateboarding millionaire who has everything? How about his own shoe?! Nike celebrated Nyjah’s new kicks with a good ol’ fashioned skate jam at his private park. Now when’s that video coming out?
  • 2/22/2018

    Hall Of Meat: Nicole Hause

    It looks like Nicole sleepwalks after a heinous head bonk, but she actually just got the wind knocked out of her.
