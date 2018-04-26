Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Hall of Meat: Peter Hewitt

4/26/2018

Even concrete kings sometimes take a hard plunge from the top rope. Hewitt plays around and then lays around.

  • 4/23/2018

    Masher: VI Washington Street

    Masher: VI Washington Street
    Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.
  • 4/17/2018

    "Grosso's Ramp Jam" Video

    &quot;Grosso&#039;s Ramp Jam&quot; Video
    Massive air and wicked lip trickery as vert skating's finest break in Grosso's new ramp!
  • 4/17/2018

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam
    The old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.
  • 3/29/2018

    Hall Of Meat: Tyson Peterson

    Hall Of Meat: Tyson Peterson
    Tyson’s skating usually makes it look easy, but this brutal bash sure looks difficult. 
  • 3/26/2018

    Spitfire Wheels' "Ecuador Hellride" Video

    Spitfire Wheels&#039; &quot;Ecuador Hellride&quot; Video
    Old crusty spots separate the men from the boys. Parque de Carolinas in Quito, Ecuador has been there for 40 years. It ain't going nowhere. I took the best of '97 there and it went off—cops, broads, beers and busting. The next time I went 20 years later, the kids that grew up with the mag wanted some Eccy juice. Took the now dudes and, needless to say, Hellride was on, "Rocky Mountain Way" all the way. —Jake Phelps
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.