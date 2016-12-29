Hall of Meat: Roberto Aleman
12/29/2016
This was looking golden for Roberto until a last-second heart break.
12/22/2016
Hall of Meat: PoohrailPoohrail tries to walk the line and run out of this attempt but he gets stuffed.
12/20/2016
Hall of Meat: Kobe MorrisKobe gets bounced around like a pinball in hell. This one is savage.
12/15/2016
Hall of Meat: George KeremoglouAfter a scary head bonk, George has some heart-breaking confusion but the squad is there to help him pull through.
12/08/2016
Hall Of Meat: Dylan WitkinDylan commits to a monster feeble and the rail commits to bucking him right off.
12/02/2016
Hall Of Meat: Jake CollinsJake tries to ride the snake and gets smoked.