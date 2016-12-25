Happy Holidays From The Phelper

SOTY Party 2016 The 2016 SOTY party was a major rager! Thanks to everybody that came out, watched the vids or read the mag in '16. Skateboarding is the best shit ever.

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 54 Evan Smith The top-three list for SOTY was all tuff no fluff: Figgy, K-Walks and Evan Smith. While he don’t mind not being the “guy,” he’s just stoked to be on planet Earth having the time of his life. Listen to Mr. Smith talk about the road and the mag on the airwaves. —Jake Phelps

San Francisco's Hilltop Skatepark Opening Born in 1979, the Dish was the first skatepark in SF. The Trust for Public Land came at me about a year ago to redo the Dish; I recommended Grindline and they got the job. Fast forward to Dec. 3, 2016 the ribbon was cut and the park was open. Come and get it at the top of Hudson St. SF, CA. —Jake Phelps

Bru-Ray: Left is Right, Right is Left A Heavy crew touched down in Athens, consisting of Phelps, Pfanner, Daan, Partaix, Doobie, Davey, Guammaz and Paco. Ditches, pipes and street shrapnel got dismantled and plenty of Ouzo flowed. Greece rules. Cheers!