Hell of a Paradise 2018 Video
4/24/2018
In honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot and the G-Man brought down the house.
-
4/24/2018
Bloodsuckers by OJ WheelsWillis Kimbel takes it to the garage to construct a pure evil shred-stick with OJ's new Bloodsucker wheels.
-
4/23/2018
Masher: VI Washington StreetGregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.
-
4/23/2018
Erick Winkowski: Product Pillage PointersErick talks about his first time at the NHS warehouse and the supplies needed to get from Seattle all the way down to Mexico.
-
4/20/2018
Willy Lara and Robbie Brockel's "Bloom" VideoRobbie Brockel and Willy Lara hit up Palm Springs to see what was blooming in the desert, while searching for dirty ditches and abandoned pools.
-
4/19/2018
Classics: Hawaii NSA Finals 1989Gonzo has always been lightyears ahead of the curve and this FS Ollie in Hawaii broke brains back in 1989. SNAP!