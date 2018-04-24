Thrasher Magazine

Hell of a Paradise 2018 Video

4/24/2018

In honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot and the G-Man brought down the house.

