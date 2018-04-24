Hell of a Paradise 2018 Video

Bloodsuckers by OJ Wheels Willis Kimbel takes it to the garage to construct a pure evil shred-stick with OJ's new Bloodsucker wheels.

Masher: VI Washington Street Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.

Erick Winkowski: Product Pillage Pointers Erick talks about his first time at the NHS warehouse and the supplies needed to get from Seattle all the way down to Mexico.

Willy Lara and Robbie Brockel's "Bloom" Video Robbie Brockel and Willy Lara hit up Palm Springs to see what was blooming in the desert, while searching for dirty ditches and abandoned pools.