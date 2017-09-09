Henry Gartland's "Slingshot" Part
The underground has produced another sick offspring with this ripping full part. Long live crusty skate spots!
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" VideoIt’s astounding how much insane footage can be logged in just one trip these days. Especially with a team as sick as the Indy squad. Cement pits and raw streets get annihilated here.
An Asphalt Romance: Pizza Takes a Slice of AsiaAfter spending two months in Spain, the Pizza crew was due for something completely different: Asia was the answer.
Zane Timpson and Brendon Villanueva's "Cardboard Mansion" PartIf you like surprises, this video is full of them. Wild spots, unique skating, and straight-up gnar are displayed here. Well done, you skate psychos.
Firing Line: Carlos IquiCarlos blazes through a powerful line with signature Brazilian POP.
Magnified: Wes KremerAfter dropping a nollie banger, Wes switches it up on a sketchy gap to rail. SOTY is forever.
The DC Promo Video TeaserThis video is gonna melt your face off. We guarantee it. Premieres here on Friday...
CJ Tambornino Memorial VideoCJ was a technical wizard and his recent passing left a lot of people heartbroken, especially in his home state of Minnesota. This tribute video shows off the legendary skills of another brother taken from us far too soon.
SKATELINE: 09.05.2017Daan Van Der Linden's shitch heel Kilty McBagpipe, William Spencer's skateboard parkour, renaming the flamingo and more in today's episode of Skateline.
First Look: Danny WayThe legend himself sits down with the new issue, confronting big rails and dishing out Eggplant knowledge.
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" ArticleIndy grinds through the Pacific Northwest leaving coping dust and truck shavings in their wake. Get the story behind the mission, including a Bobby Worrest Q&A. Parts two and three coming next week. Stay stoked.