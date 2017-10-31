Highland Showdown 2017 Video

Halloween Hellride 6 Video We mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.

Rumble in Ramona 2017 Video The Rumble is seven years strong and better than ever. Skate Rock, vertical destruction, and all of it fueled by the memory of P-Stone. Hell yeah!

Rumble in Ramona 2017 Photos The 7th annual Rumble in Ramona backyard ramp blowout was another one for the history books. Check out some photos here.

HOSOI x RVCA Party Blog Legends and homies alike made their way out to RVCA's headquarters Friday night to welcome Christian Hosoi to their ever-expanding team. A heated bowl jam ensued, in honor of Ivan "Pops" Hosoi's 75th birthday. Add to that some artwork by Mark Oblow, tunes from Tommy G, free grub from Pizzanista and complimentary cold ones from PBR and the locals were in for a treat!