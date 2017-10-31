Highland Showdown 2017 Video
10/31/2017
From coffins camped out on the coping to megaramp madness, the guys and gals of vertical skateboarding put on quite the show in Southern California this past weekend. Peep the insanity.
-
10/30/2017
Halloween Hellride 6 VideoWe mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
-
10/09/2017
Rumble in Ramona 2017 VideoThe Rumble is seven years strong and better than ever. Skate Rock, vertical destruction, and all of it fueled by the memory of P-Stone. Hell yeah!
-
10/09/2017
Rumble in Ramona 2017 PhotosThe 7th annual Rumble in Ramona backyard ramp blowout was another one for the history books. Check out some photos here.
-
10/02/2017
HOSOI x RVCA Party BlogLegends and homies alike made their way out to RVCA's headquarters Friday night to welcome Christian Hosoi to their ever-expanding team. A heated bowl jam ensued, in honor of Ivan "Pops" Hosoi's 75th birthday. Add to that some artwork by Mark Oblow, tunes from Tommy G, free grub from Pizzanista and complimentary cold ones from PBR and the locals were in for a treat!
-
9/28/2017
Chris Gregson: 3-PieceGregson serves up a tasty trio of quality 'mashing' on a skateboard. Check it out.