Hiroki Muraoka's "Look Left" Part
1/30/2018
Hailing from the streets of Tokyo, Traffic’s newest pro grabs every element from the streets, meshing the inventiveness of Japanese skating with East Coast grit.
We're stoked to present Hiroki's part from the new "Look Left" video, Traffic's first full length video in over eight years. If you still want more after soaking in Hiroki's part, pick up the dvd featuring the entire Traffic team here at Theories of Atlantis.
-
6/22/2016
Buy The GX1000 VideoThe viewing period for the GX vid is over, but you can buy the video and collab gear right here… while supplies last. There’s less than 150 copies of the vid left, so act fast!