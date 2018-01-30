Hiroki Muraoka's "Look Left" Part

Hailing from the streets of Tokyo, Traffic’s newest pro grabs every element from the streets, meshing the inventiveness of Japanese skating with East Coast grit.

We're stoked to present Hiroki's part from the new "Look Left" video, Traffic's first full length video in over eight years. If you still want more after soaking in Hiroki's part, pick up the dvd featuring the entire Traffic team here at Theories of Atlantis.