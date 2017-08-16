Hosea Peeters' "Reflection" Part
8/16/2017
Toy Machine’s new flow gun just snapped! Whether tackling ledge, rail or gap, Hosea is cool, calm and collected. Enjoy the show...
-
7/10/2017
No Ams On The PierEd enlisted the help of Axel’s girlfriend, Lizzie Armanto, to bring him down to his home turf of the HB Pier to drop the surprise.
-
7/10/2017
Axel Cruysberghs' "Pro Surprise" VideoAs Ed Templeton proves daily, you never know what you might find strolling the Huntington Beach pier. In Axel’s case...a pro board for Toy Machine. Watch the surprise here.
-
5/26/2017
Watch King Of The Road Season 1 For FreeCatch up on the trainwreck which was last year's KOTR (U.S. only) before the big Season 2 premier June 8th on Viceland. Spoiler alert: the toilet didn't make it.
-
1/17/2017
CJ Collins' "Welcome to Toy Machine" PhotosBarely a teenager, CJ Collins is now part of the Toy Machine Blood Sucking Skateboard Company.
-
7/15/2016
King of the Road 2015: Awards Show Full EpisodeThe stars came out (and the shaving cream … and the tomatoes,) to party down, get hella sloppy and ring in the KOTR award winners. With special appearances by Bob Burnquist, Lizzie Armanto, AVE, Tony Hawk, the Muska and many more. Watch the complete Viceland episode right now (US and Canada only)