Hosea Peeters' "Reflection" Part

8/16/2017

Toy Machine’s new flow gun just snapped! Whether tackling ledge, rail or gap, Hosea is cool, calm and collected. Enjoy the show...

  • 7/10/2017

    No Ams On The Pier
    Ed enlisted the help of Axel’s girlfriend, Lizzie Armanto, to bring him down to his home turf of the HB Pier to drop the surprise.
  • 7/10/2017

    Axel Cruysberghs&#039; &quot;Pro Surprise&quot; Video
    As Ed Templeton proves daily, you never know what you might find strolling the Huntington Beach pier. In Axel’s case...a pro board for Toy Machine. Watch the surprise here.
  • 5/26/2017

    Watch King Of The Road Season 1 For Free
    Catch up on the trainwreck which was last year's KOTR (U.S. only) before the big Season 2 premier June 8th on Viceland. Spoiler alert: the toilet didn't make it. 
  • 1/17/2017

    CJ Collins&#039; &quot;Welcome to Toy Machine&quot; Photos
    Barely a teenager, CJ Collins is now part of the Toy Machine Blood Sucking Skateboard Company.
  • 7/15/2016

    King of the Road 2015: Awards Show Full Episode
    The stars came out (and the shaving cream … and the tomatoes,) to party down, get hella sloppy and ring in the KOTR award winners. With special appearances by Bob Burnquist, Lizzie Armanto, AVE, Tony Hawk, the Muska and many more. Watch the complete Viceland episode right now (US and Canada only)
