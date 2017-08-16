Hosea Peeters' "Reflection" Part

No Ams On The Pier Ed enlisted the help of Axel’s girlfriend, Lizzie Armanto, to bring him down to his home turf of the HB Pier to drop the surprise.

Watch King Of The Road Season 1 For Free Catch up on the trainwreck which was last year's KOTR (U.S. only) before the big Season 2 premier June 8th on Viceland. Spoiler alert: the toilet didn't make it.

CJ Collins' "Welcome to Toy Machine" Photos Barely a teenager, CJ Collins is now part of the Toy Machine Blood Sucking Skateboard Company.