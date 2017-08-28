Hotel Blue's "Rough Luxury" Video
We’ll never tire of raw street footy from the concrete jungle of NYC. The Hotel Blue crew powers from borough to borough, delivering the goods for all of our viewing pleasure.
The Blue Collar VideoThe editing's a trip but the skating will sober you right up! Blue Collar hardware serves up a healthy dose of raw ripping. Can't beat the street.
Charles Deschamps' "DC x Empire" PartCharles Deschamps comes through with a full part for his DC x Empire colorway. Watch it now.