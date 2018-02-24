Kris Burkhardt's "In the Doldrums" Video

Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam Photos Thunder recently issued 2017 SOTY Jamie Foy a signature truck and to celebrate they threw a skate jam/BBQ at the Lanark skate plaza.

Magnified: Tom Karangelov Always on the hunt for special spots, Tom K encountered this pole and chain combo that he couldn’t pass up.

New Balance's "The Good Land" Video The Midwest has an unmistakeable grit to it, making skate footage look so raw and rad. The NB crew celebrated the crust with this Rust Belt belter. Looks more like the Great Land to us!

Fatback: New Balance Blessed in the Midwest Capturing the good times, the shenanigans and plenty of shredding, there’s no coverage quite like Fatback coverage. The New Balance crew stacked plenty of serious footage, but watching them mess around is loads of fun. Enjoy...