Kris Burkhardt's "In the Doldrums" Video
2/24/2018
This is the kind of full-length video project that will assure you skateboarding’s future is in good hands. Well done, dudes!
-
2/12/2018
Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam PhotosThunder recently issued 2017 SOTY Jamie Foy a signature truck and to celebrate they threw a skate jam/BBQ at the Lanark skate plaza.
-
2/05/2018
Magnified: Tom KarangelovAlways on the hunt for special spots, Tom K encountered this pole and chain combo that he couldn’t pass up.
-
1/16/2018
New Balance's "The Good Land" VideoThe Midwest has an unmistakeable grit to it, making skate footage look so raw and rad. The NB crew celebrated the crust with this Rust Belt belter. Looks more like the Great Land to us!
-
1/11/2018
Fatback: New Balance Blessed in the MidwestCapturing the good times, the shenanigans and plenty of shredding, there’s no coverage quite like Fatback coverage. The New Balance crew stacked plenty of serious footage, but watching them mess around is loads of fun. Enjoy...
-
1/03/2018
GX1000: El Camino...And now for a live update on the morning commute...