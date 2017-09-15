Thrasher Magazine

Indy's "Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston" Video

9/15/2017

Indy’s nationwide tour climbs up the East Coast with a van carrying SOTYs Trujillo and Kremer, living legends Worrest, Baca, and Drehobl and young guns Taylor Kirby and AJ Zavala.

