Indy's "Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston" Video
9/15/2017
Indy’s nationwide tour climbs up the East Coast with a van carrying SOTYs Trujillo and Kremer, living legends Worrest, Baca, and Drehobl and young guns Taylor Kirby and AJ Zavala.
9/15/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston" ArticleThese guys hit an epic variety of terrain, from indoor bowls to abandoned high schools, and they even linked up with Tara Reid. Dig into the article for a deeper look.
9/13/2017
Dime Glory Challenge 2017 VideoIt’s impossible to totally recreate the insanity of Dime's Glory Challenge, but this edit comes real damn close. Thank you Dime, DC, Joe Valdez, Sluggo, Scientology, and SPEED. Until next time...
9/13/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Mile High City" VideoIndy’s epic nationwide road trip hits the Rockies, where no transition is left unterrorized. Colorado is a must-skate state. Plan a trip with your crew ASAP.
9/13/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Mile High City" ArticleAn Indy trip has the advantage of selecting from 40 years of skate legends to join the fun. Here’s photos from one hell of a productive trip around Colorado.
9/13/2017
Dime Glory Challenge 2017 PhotosThings were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.