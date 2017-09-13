Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Mile High City" Video
9/13/2017
Indy’s epic nationwide road trip hits the Rockies, where no transition is left unterrorized. Colorado is a must-skate state. Plan a trip with your crew ASAP.
-
9/12/2017
Dime Glory Challenge 2017 PhotosThings were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.
-
9/12/2017
Fatback: Girl's "When Nature Calls" TripAs Girl made it’s way up the coast, Fatback kept the camera rolling, capturing camaraderie and those endless good times on the road with your bros.
-
9/08/2017
The DC Promo VideoWe could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...
-
9/08/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal" Video PremiereLast night, Culture Brewing Co. in Ocean Beach dropped the screen, had the brew flowing and skaters came out of the woodwork—young and old—to check out the three edits from the Indy Northwest, Denver and East Coast trips.
-
9/06/2017
Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" VideoIt’s astounding how much insane footage can be logged in just one trip these days. Especially with a team as sick as the Indy squad. Cement pits and raw streets get annihilated here.