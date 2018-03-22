Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Ish Cepeda's "Saturn's Son" Part

3/22/2018

Ish has been on a good one these last 12 months, cranking out clips, jetsetting to OZ and dropping this new part for Shake Junt. Let the good times roll...

  • 3/19/2018

    Golden Foytime: SOTY & Friends Go Big Down Under

    Golden Foytime: SOTY &amp; Friends Go Big Down Under
    Handrails, homies and the heaviest SOTY yet—this rip ride to Oz shows that Jamie Foy is just getting started. Hell yeah, boys!
  • 3/19/2018

    NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere Photos

    NHS&#039; &quot;Please Don&#039;t Grab My Boob!&quot; Premiere Photos
    There's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.
  • 3/15/2018

    SOTY Video Premiere

    SOTY Video Premiere
    The SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon! 
  • 3/06/2018

    Skatepark Round-Up: Element

    Skatepark Round-Up: Element
    The Element team sparked things at the Vista park before heading inside for a special surprise. There’s even a Bam clip involved...
  • 3/06/2018

    Skatepark Round-Up: Element Photos

    Skatepark Round-Up: Element Photos
    A couple weeks back, Element surprised Tom Schaar with his very own pro skateboard after filming a Skatepark Round-Up. Check out some photos here.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.