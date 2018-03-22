Ish Cepeda's "Saturn's Son" Part

Golden Foytime: SOTY & Friends Go Big Down Under Handrails, homies and the heaviest SOTY yet—this rip ride to Oz shows that Jamie Foy is just getting started. Hell yeah, boys!

NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere Photos There's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.

SOTY Video Premiere The SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon!

Skatepark Round-Up: Element The Element team sparked things at the Vista park before heading inside for a special surprise. There’s even a Bam clip involved...