Ish Cepeda's "Saturn's Son" Part
3/22/2018
Ish has been on a good one these last 12 months, cranking out clips, jetsetting to OZ and dropping this new part for Shake Junt. Let the good times roll...
3/19/2018
Golden Foytime: SOTY & Friends Go Big Down UnderHandrails, homies and the heaviest SOTY yet—this rip ride to Oz shows that Jamie Foy is just getting started. Hell yeah, boys!
3/19/2018
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere PhotosThere's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.
3/15/2018
SOTY Video PremiereThe SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon!
3/06/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: ElementThe Element team sparked things at the Vista park before heading inside for a special surprise. There’s even a Bam clip involved...
3/06/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: Element PhotosA couple weeks back, Element surprised Tom Schaar with his very own pro skateboard after filming a Skatepark Round-Up. Check out some photos here.