Jack Given's "Mythical And Magical" Part

8/08/2017

Jack Givens wages war with the raw 'crete with Marisa Dal Santo and Drew Dezort providing backup support. In crust we trust.

  • 8/07/2017

    Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part

    Nolan takes the heavy hits, but always bounces back for more. This part is stocked with more hammers than Home Depot. Rock on, Wizard.
  • 8/07/2017

    Blood Wizard Oceanside Premiere

    Blood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels.
  • 8/04/2017

    Meet the Wizards

    Starting on Monday, we've got Blood Wizard parts dropping. Get to know what makes these conjurers of chaos tick before witnessing the carnage. Guess who's only got one ball…
  • 8/03/2017

    Blood Wizard's "Mythical And Magical" Trailer

    The Wizards are back with a new feature video and we’ve got parts premiering on the site this coming Monday.
  • 7/31/2017

    Blood Wizard's "Mythical and Magical" Premiere Photos

    Rock 'n' roll, sorcery and shredding—the Blood Wizard himself was summoned for the premiere of Mythical and Magical and conjured up a night of savage skating and good times. And so it begins…
