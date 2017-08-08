Jack Given's "Mythical And Magical" Part

Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part Nolan takes the heavy hits, but always bounces back for more. This part is stocked with more hammers than Home Depot. Rock on, Wizard.

Blood Wizard Oceanside Premiere Blood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels.

Meet the Wizards Starting on Monday, we've got Blood Wizard parts dropping. Get to know what makes these conjurers of chaos tick before witnessing the carnage. Guess who's only got one ball…

Blood Wizard's "Mythical And Magical" Trailer The Wizards are back with a new feature video and we’ve got parts premiering on the site this coming Monday.