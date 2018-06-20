Jacopo Carozzi's "Stazione Centrale" Part

Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and Friends Daan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...

DVL: The Homies Chime In What do Daan's new teammates think of him joining the Nike SB squad? Quit wondering, click the link and find the F out!

Bru-Ray: Bay Rips Nobody captured the good times quite like P-Stone. Watching this episode is heart-wrenching, but you also can’t help but smile. Catch a grind for the Big Dog today. We owe it to him.

Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Milan Polished edits are great but there's beauty in imperfection. Check this Charred Remains Milan edit from the Spitfire x Thrasher Euro trip. That first spot is ridiculous.