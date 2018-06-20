Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Jacopo Carozzi's "Stazione Centrale" Part

6/20/2018

You’ve seen this legendary Milan spot skated a thousand times over the years, but you’re about to witness its thorough destruction at the feet of Jacopo Carozzi. Everything about this edit is excellent.

  • 2/07/2018

    Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and Friends

    Rough Cut: Daan Van Der Linden and Friends
    Daan and friends tear up all types of Canary Island terrain. There isn’t a gnarlier skateboarding ATV than DVL. Enjoy the show...
  • 1/31/2018

    DVL: The Homies Chime In

    DVL: The Homies Chime In
    What do Daan's new teammates think of him joining the Nike SB squad? Quit wondering, click the link and find the F out!
  • 9/27/2017

    Bru-Ray: Bay Rips

    Bru-Ray: Bay Rips
    Nobody captured the good times quite like P-Stone. Watching this episode is heart-wrenching, but you also can’t help but smile. Catch a grind for the Big Dog today. We owe it to him.
  • 9/26/2017

    Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Milan

    Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Milan
    Polished edits are great but there's beauty in imperfection. Check this Charred Remains Milan edit from the Spitfire x Thrasher Euro trip. That first spot is ridiculous.
  • 9/18/2017

    Thrash and Burn 2017 Video

    Thrash and Burn 2017 Video
    It’s damn near impossible to assemble a greater cast of characters for road trip around Europe. The crew razed the streets and torched every park in their path. This one's dedicated to P-Stone. We’ll keep the fire burning for you, Big Dog!
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.