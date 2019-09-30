Jaeson Manzanares' "Doomsayers" Part
9/30/2019
Denver’s Jaeson Manzanares is an all-terrain lunatic, attacking concrete waves and hefty Hubbas with the equal vigor. Big ups to the 303 and the Doom crew.
-
8/27/2019
Doomed in MammothEli Williams, Jared Burke, Marley Humphries and Jaeson Manzanares go to Mammoth Lakes, CA in this clip from Doomsayers.
-
4/10/2019
303 Boards' "21 Years" Video303 has supported and promoted the growth of the Denver skate scene for 21 years and this video is another shining example of the shop’s immense influence.
-
4/03/2019
Double Rock: DoomsayersThis might be the best D-Rock episode to date. Ozar’s squad went ballistic, shredding every inch of the park, finding lines where no wheels have gone before. Bravo!
-
1/24/2018
Doomsayers in FloridaCheck out this edit of the Doomsayers crew ripping through Florida.
-
6/05/2017
Doomsayers Club Jam Ups: Dane Barker and Jared BurkeJohn Colyer spent a day in LA with a couple members of the Doomsayers club. Check it out.