James Moore's "Gooch Dawgs Vol. 4" Part

3/10/2018

Here's a friendly reminder from James Moore to always take those two extra pushes. If it's worth doing, it's worth doing fast. This part rips.

    JB Gillet's "Nike-O-Mok" Part

    JB Gillet's "Nike-O-Mok" Part
    One of the smoothest skaters to ever cruise the planet, JB is still cranking out great video parts after more than two decades in the game. Cheers to another gem from a true OG.
    SKATELINE: 03.06.2018

    SKATELINE: 03.06.2018
    Miles Silvas' My War, GX1000 in GQ, John Gardner's part and more in today's episode of Skateline.
    Rough Cut: Corey Duffel's "Not Alone" Part

    Rough Cut: Corey Duffel's "Not Alone" Part
    Corey Duffel rediscovered his inner stoke while filming his Not Alone part, and this Rough Cut is miles of smiles. You can't fake fun. Get some, Duffman!
    Skatepark Round-Up: Element

    Skatepark Round-Up: Element
    The Element team sparked things at the Vista park before heading inside for a special surprise. There’s even a Bam clip involved...
    Death Match 2018 Line-Up

    Death Match 2018 Line-Up
    Austin, Texas! Next week! Let’s GOOOOOOOO
    My War: Miles Silvas

    My War: Miles Silvas
    Miles' marathon line is about more than just skill, it’s a battle of mental endurance. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of a truly amazing feat.
    Firing Line: Tom Penny

    Firing Line: Tom Penny
    The word LEGEND has become a popular part of our lexicon, maybe a bit overused. However, when discussing Mr Tom Penny, the term will always apply, and this line in Barcelona is a gift from the Skate Gods.
    Skatepark Round-Up: Element Photos

    Skatepark Round-Up: Element Photos
    A couple weeks back, Element surprised Tom Schaar with his very own pro skateboard after filming a Skatepark Round-Up. Check out some photos here.
    Alexander Risvad's "HITIT 2" Part

    Alexander Risvad's "HITIT 2" Part
    Alexander delivers the tech with solid power and precision, while saving some heavy hammers in the tank for the home stretch.
    First Look: Kyle Walker and Robbie Brockel

    First Look: Kyle Walker and Robbie Brockel
    K-Walks and Brockel flip through the SOTY ish, absorbing all the hammers through the eyes of Chima.
