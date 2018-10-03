James Moore's "Gooch Dawgs Vol. 4" Part
3/10/2018
Here's a friendly reminder from James Moore to always take those two extra pushes. If it's worth doing, it's worth doing fast. This part rips.
-
3/10/2018
JB Gillet's "Nike-O-Mok" PartOne of the smoothest skaters to ever cruise the planet, JB is still cranking out great video parts after more than two decades in the game. Cheers to another gem from a true OG.
-
3/10/2018
SKATELINE: 03.06.2018Miles Silvas' My War, GX1000 in GQ, John Gardner's part and more in today's episode of Skateline.
-
3/10/2018
Rough Cut: Corey Duffel's "Not Alone" PartCorey Duffel rediscovered his inner stoke while filming his Not Alone part, and this Rough Cut is miles of smiles. You can't fake fun. Get some, Duffman!
-
3/10/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: ElementThe Element team sparked things at the Vista park before heading inside for a special surprise. There’s even a Bam clip involved...
-
3/10/2018
Death Match 2018 Line-UpAustin, Texas! Next week! Let’s GOOOOOOOO
-
3/10/2018
My War: Miles SilvasMiles' marathon line is about more than just skill, it’s a battle of mental endurance. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of a truly amazing feat.
-
3/10/2018
Firing Line: Tom PennyThe word LEGEND has become a popular part of our lexicon, maybe a bit overused. However, when discussing Mr Tom Penny, the term will always apply, and this line in Barcelona is a gift from the Skate Gods.
-
3/10/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: Element PhotosA couple weeks back, Element surprised Tom Schaar with his very own pro skateboard after filming a Skatepark Round-Up. Check out some photos here.
-
3/10/2018
Alexander Risvad's "HITIT 2" PartAlexander delivers the tech with solid power and precision, while saving some heavy hammers in the tank for the home stretch.
-
3/10/2018
First Look: Kyle Walker and Robbie BrockelK-Walks and Brockel flip through the SOTY ish, absorbing all the hammers through the eyes of Chima.