Jamie Foy’s “Spitfire” Part
5/28/2018
If you thought Jamie might take a vacation and chill after last year’s rampage, you were dead wrong. Here’s another full part, loaded with hammers from start to finish. The Foy fire continues to spread…
5/25/2018
Magnified: Jamie FoyWhen you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip is ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!
5/25/2018
Dickies Team Introduces Jamie FoyThe Dickies family shows up in full force to welcome our 2017 Skater of the Year to the squad. This team is stacked.
4/27/2018
Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" FootageYou thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...
4/02/2018
Vans x SpitfireVans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.
3/30/2018
New from SpitfireCheck out Lacey Baker's pro edition Formula Fours, wheels from Collin Provost, Daewon Song, John Cardiel “DJ Juan Love” and tons more.