Jamie Foy’s “Spitfire” Part

Magnified: Jamie Foy When you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip is ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!

Dickies Team Introduces Jamie Foy The Dickies family shows up in full force to welcome our 2017 Skater of the Year to the squad. This team is stacked.

Rough Cut: Jamie Foy and Torey Pudwill's "Golden Foytime" Footage You thought Foy might use his SOTY trip as a victory lap? Hell no! He cranked it up to 11 and jumped onto and over everything in his path. T-Puds got sparked and went in for the kill as well. Heavy times...

Vans x Spitfire Vans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.