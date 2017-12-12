Jamie Foy's "The Flat Earth" Part
12/12/2017
Our SOTY went ballistic in 2017, and you haven’t even seen the full extent til you watch this part. First T fs crook on El Toro? Check! But there’s an extra special bonus lurking after the credits...
The Flat Earth available now on iTunes here.
12/11/2017
The Flat Earth Premiere PhotosFriday night was the premiere of The Flat Earth, Ty Evan’s latest cinematic masterpiece. Check out some photos here.
12/08/2017
Meet the Flat EarthersFoy, Pulizzi, Iqui, Webb, Lockwood and filmmaker Ty Evans discuss the ins and outs of one of this year’s most-anticipated videos.
12/07/2017
SOTY 2017: "Surprising Foy" VideoWhat’s better than Big Boy Foy? How about 15 Big Boy Foys?! The homies and the Phelper give our new SOTY the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats, Jamie!
11/30/2017
SOTY 2017: THE FINALISTSToo many shredders? Glaring omissions? Looming conspiracies? All part of the SOTY experience! One thing’s for sure – the dudes on this list all kicked skateboarding’s ass in 2017. Read the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote who YOU think should get the little man in shorts. Congrats to all our contenders and everyone who ripped this year!
11/28/2017
SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" VideoThey can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!