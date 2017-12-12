Thrasher Magazine

Jamie Foy's "The Flat Earth" Part

12/12/2017

Our SOTY went ballistic in 2017, and you haven’t even seen the full extent til you watch this part. First T fs crook on El Toro? Check! But there’s an extra special bonus lurking after the credits...

 

The Flat Earth available now on iTunes here.

