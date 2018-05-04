Thrasher Magazine

Jasper Dohrs' "Super Mix" Part

4/05/2018

This part just oozes style. Jasper’s skating flows like one long continuous line that you never want to end. Big ups to all the homies in Thailand!

  • 9/11/2017

    30 Purse's "30 Paris" Video

    30 Purse&#039;s &quot;30 Paris&quot; Video
    The good homies from Seattle hit the jets across the pond and went to work in Paris. This edit rips.
  • 12/15/2016

    35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" Video

    35th North&#039;s &quot;Pine St. Bombers&quot; Video
    The go-to plan is to meet up at 35th and bomb Pine St into the city. Filmer Carl Depaolo hits the pavement with some of Seattle’s finest.
  • 7/09/2016

    Jasper Dohrs' "Thirty Purse" Part

    Jasper Dohrs&#039; &quot;Thirty Purse&quot; Part
    With some fleet feet and the ability to rip the rugged, Jasper Dohrs two-song "Thirty Purse" part is a healthy dose of East Coast shred-icine. Wallrides on chain-link fences? Why not.
