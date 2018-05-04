Jasper Dohrs' "Super Mix" Part
This part just oozes style. Jasper’s skating flows like one long continuous line that you never want to end. Big ups to all the homies in Thailand!
9/11/2017
30 Purse's "30 Paris" VideoThe good homies from Seattle hit the jets across the pond and went to work in Paris. This edit rips.
12/15/2016
35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" VideoThe go-to plan is to meet up at 35th and bomb Pine St into the city. Filmer Carl Depaolo hits the pavement with some of Seattle’s finest.
7/09/2016
Jasper Dohrs' "Thirty Purse" PartWith some fleet feet and the ability to rip the rugged, Jasper Dohrs two-song "Thirty Purse" part is a healthy dose of East Coast shred-icine. Wallrides on chain-link fences? Why not.