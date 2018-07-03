JB Gillet's "Nike-O-Mok" Part
3/07/2018
One of the smoothest skaters to ever cruise the planet, JB is still cranking out great video parts after more than two decades in the game. Cheers to another gem from a true OG.
-
5/11/2017
Sabotage in LyonAfter the tragic fall of LOVE Park in Philly, we sent the Sabotage crew across the pond to session Lyon’s Hotel de Ville, another legendary plaza in danger of being snatched from the skate world.
-
5/09/2016
"Hélas Polo Club" MixtapeLucas Puig and the GUCCIT gang drop the hottest mixtape of the year, filmed in Paris and Barcelona. Fuego!
-
4/12/2016
Firing Line: JB GilletA sublime line from one of the smoothest operators of all-time.
-
3/15/2016
FTC's "Pier 7" VideoDuring its heyday, Pier 7 fostered incredible progress in the world of street skating. FTC has assembled some of their favorite moments in this edit.
-
7/06/2015
BFFS: JB Gillet Skate StaticHere's some creative weirdness and a sick backside 180 nosegrind like you've never seen before.