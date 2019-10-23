Thrasher Magazine

Jeremy Leabres' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part

10/23/2019

Some people look like they were born to surf the seven-ply stuntwood. Jeremy falls into that category. Cheers to his latest video gem from the Toy Machine blood sucking skateboard company.

