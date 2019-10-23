Jeremy Leabres' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part

Leo Romero Interview The begrudging leader of Toy Machine weighs in on retirement rumors (that he himself is spreading), the state of skate, band tours vs. skate tours and getting Jamie Thomas back in the van. When a SOTY speaks, it’s wise to listen.

Leo Romero's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part SOTY 2010 is still on top of his game, barging without abandon, corralling rollercoaster rails, and stomping out one of the most hectic manuals of all time.

CJ Collins Interview What he lacks in math skills he more than makes up for with on-board talent. Newly-minted pro CJ Collins is here to destroy everything in his path and harass the crap out of everyone around him while doing so. Welcome to the future.

CJ Collins' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part Lil dude, but the skating is humongous. CJ has style way beyond his years and an arsenal of tricks that’ll serve him well into his very bright future.