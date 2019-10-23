Jeremy Leabres' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part
10/23/2019
Some people look like they were born to surf the seven-ply stuntwood. Jeremy falls into that category. Cheers to his latest video gem from the Toy Machine blood sucking skateboard company.
10/22/2019
Leo Romero InterviewThe begrudging leader of Toy Machine weighs in on retirement rumors (that he himself is spreading), the state of skate, band tours vs. skate tours and getting Jamie Thomas back in the van. When a SOTY speaks, it’s wise to listen.
10/21/2019
Leo Romero's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine PartSOTY 2010 is still on top of his game, barging without abandon, corralling rollercoaster rails, and stomping out one of the most hectic manuals of all time.
10/21/2019
CJ Collins InterviewWhat he lacks in math skills he more than makes up for with on-board talent. Newly-minted pro CJ Collins is here to destroy everything in his path and harass the crap out of everyone around him while doing so. Welcome to the future.
10/18/2019
CJ Collins' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine PartLil dude, but the skating is humongous. CJ has style way beyond his years and an arsenal of tricks that’ll serve him well into his very bright future.
10/18/2019
Myles Willard InterviewA Thrasher cover, full Toy Machine video part and an interview in the mag—all in a few months? Myles Willard’s journey has just begun and he’s off to a damn fine start. From the Nov. issue. You know, the one made out of paper.