Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part

Double Rock: Blood Wizard These guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.

Chris Gregson and Shea Cooper's "Mythical And Magical" Part It’s always sick when a shared part goes together this well. The skating of both Chris and Shea create a unique blend of stoke.

Anakin Senn's "Mythical And Magical" Part He’s the spawn of Chris Senn, so you know the ripping is in his blood. Anakin carries the Senn family torch with power and speed.

Jack Given's "Mythical And Magical" Part Jack Given wages war with the raw 'crete with Marisa Dal Santo and Drew Dezort providing backup support. In crust we trust.