Jesse Lindloff's "48 in LA" Video
9/12/2017
Kenmore, Washington’s Jesse Lindloff goes berserk in the backyard ponds of LA county. This kid is a barbarian. Prepare for tons of transition terror from him in the years to come.
9/12/2017
Dime Glory Challenge Presented by DC ShoesThings were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.
9/12/2017
Hall of Meat: Brendon VillanuevaBrendon gets bumped and lumped in this savage slam. Damn...
9/12/2017
Zach McBride's "Valor" PartWe’ve got a hunch Zach likes to take tricks into and out of banks and ditches, because he found some killer slabs in this part. Ride on, Zach.
9/12/2017
That’s What You Get When You Funk With BakerTristan spent the weekend in Montreal, Canada, with DC for the Dime Glory Challenge, but upon his return Baker was waiting for him at LAX.
9/12/2017
Manramp Goes to Skate CampIt’s back-breaking labor, but Manramp is always down to spice up a session. This wild edit features Greyson Fletcher, Nyjah Huston, Mark Appleyard, Evan Smith, Dave Mull and others.
9/12/2017
Rough Cut: Erick Winkowski's "Am Scramble" FootageErick is a transition wizard who casts his strange spell on every spot he skates, including raw streets and gnarly rails.
9/12/2017
Henry Gartland's "Trog-Lock" PartThe underground has produced another sick offspring with this ripping full part. Long live crusty skate spots!
9/12/2017
Extra Flare: Stevie PerezStevie just oozes natural talent and he makes it look so easy. However, he takes his lumps, too.
9/12/2017
REAL's "By Any Means" VideoIt’s a REAL vid, so you know everyone in the family is gonna get some shine, but the stars of this show are Zion Wright, Jack Olson, Jafin Garvey and Willy Lara. Take a seat before you go any further. Things are about to get HEAVY.
9/12/2017
King of the Road 2016: Best of Jamie FoyMonster rails, sketchy ditches, mannequin hands – Big Boy Foy can do it all (except vegetables.) Check the highlights from one of the heaviest KOTR skaters of all time!