Jesse Lindloff's "48 in LA" Video

Dime Glory Challenge Presented by DC Shoes Things were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.

Hall of Meat: Brendon Villanueva Brendon gets bumped and lumped in this savage slam. Damn...

Zach McBride's "Valor" Part We’ve got a hunch Zach likes to take tricks into and out of banks and ditches, because he found some killer slabs in this part. Ride on, Zach.

That’s What You Get When You Funk With Baker Tristan spent the weekend in Montreal, Canada, with DC for the Dime Glory Challenge, but upon his return Baker was waiting for him at LAX.

Manramp Goes to Skate Camp It’s back-breaking labor, but Manramp is always down to spice up a session. This wild edit features Greyson Fletcher, Nyjah Huston, Mark Appleyard, Evan Smith, Dave Mull and others.

Rough Cut: Erick Winkowski's "Am Scramble" Footage Erick is a transition wizard who casts his strange spell on every spot he skates, including raw streets and gnarly rails.

Henry Gartland's "Trog-Lock" Part The underground has produced another sick offspring with this ripping full part. Long live crusty skate spots!

Extra Flare: Stevie Perez Stevie just oozes natural talent and he makes it look so easy. However, he takes his lumps, too.

REAL's "By Any Means" Video It’s a REAL vid, so you know everyone in the family is gonna get some shine, but the stars of this show are Zion Wright, Jack Olson, Jafin Garvey and Willy Lara. Take a seat before you go any further. Things are about to get HEAVY.