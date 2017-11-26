Jesse Lindloff's "Friend Zone" Part
11/26/2017
From the tightest backyard pool transitions to barbarian sized rails, Jesse is up to the task. This is all-terrain rippage at its finest.
Get the Friend Zone DVD here.
11/17/2017
Scram Trip 1: EARTHSKii tha Dolp Coast VideoScram is the real deal. 100% skateboarding through and through. This edit rules.
9/12/2017
Jesse Lindloff's "48 in LA" VideoKenmore, Washington’s Jesse Lindloff goes berserk in the backyard ponds of LA county. This kid is a barbarian. Prepare for tons of transition terror from him in the years to come.