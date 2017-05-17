Thrasher Magazine

Jimmy Wilkins' "Creature Video" Part

5/17/2017

With this guy as one of the commanding officers, vert skating is alive and thriving. Check the FS Oliie technique. Hot damn...

 

Get The Creature Video on iTunes here.

