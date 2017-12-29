Thrasher Magazine

Joey Guevara's "Temple Rhythms" Part

12/29/2017

Trends come and go but classic street skating will never need a tombstone and this Joey Guevara Temple Rhythms part is timeless. Hit play and enjoy the no BS barrage of clips. SJ all the way.

