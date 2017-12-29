Joey Guevara's "Temple Rhythms" Part
12/29/2017
Trends come and go but classic street skating will never need a tombstone and this Joey Guevara Temple Rhythms part is timeless. Hit play and enjoy the no BS barrage of clips. SJ all the way.
-
12/29/2017
The Follow Up: Joey GuevaraJoey may not be related to Che Guevara but he's still waging war—with the streets! Peep the photos and read about Joey's Temple Rhythms part, visiting pyramids, double dipping a Tom Knox song and what it's like to film a part in good ol' San Jose. Who needs a plane ticket to get rad?
-
11/24/2017
Brandon Nguyen's "Tokyo" PartBrandon flows like water through the unique Japanese landscape, producing an all-around fantastic part, captured beautifully by videographer Miguel Valle.
-
11/22/2017
Joey Guevara in BarcelonaJoey just oozes power and style, and even though we see Barcelona footy all the time his approach contributes a fresh twist. Killer soundtrack too.
-
10/26/2017
Mind of Marius: NYCMarius and crew hit NYC, terrorizing ledges, banks, and DIYs. Features guest appearances from Suciu, Wenning, Guevara, and more. Enjoy...
-
9/07/2017
Yaje at TompkinsThe Sect’s Yaje Popson wakes up and hits Tompkins. Shot by Waylon Bone.