Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" Part

3/01/2017

It’s more than the tricks you do, it’s how you do them and where. Joey delivers a part that oozes style to spare and makes things happen at spots you haven’t seen in every other video. Congrats on turning PRO! This part rips.

